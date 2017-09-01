On the highway? Remember 511

If you plan to be on a Georgia Interstate this weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation wants you to remember the numbers 511.

That's the number to the department's highway assistance program that helps drivers when they have a problem.

Although the CHAMP program operates all year long, GDOT says they're always ready for a busy weekend. These operators can help you in a number of ways, like assisting with a flat tire, or providing fuel to get you to the next gas station.

GDOT says drivers are taking advantage of this free service. Here in our district, operators have assisted over 1,500 motorists in August, with an average response time of less than 20 minutes.

One CHAMP operator told us he usually assists with a lot of flat tires.

In addition to the roadside assistance, they'll also report damage to roads or bridges, they also clean up debris along the interstate.

Those needing assistance should call 511.

