Pop Up Art Walk to feature area artists

People can have a chance to experience and enjoy artists from across Georgia this weekend.

Saturday will be the first Pop Up Art Walk in downtown Albany.

The Albany Business League and the Albany Committee for the Arts and Cultural Affairs organized the event.

It'll feature live performances from groups like the ASU dance program and the Good Life City Drum Program.

Buildings along Broad will be used for different activities like rock painting, face painting, and t-shirt art.

The Downtown Southern Kitchen will host an author's showcase and a poetry slam which is open to all poets and spoken word artists.

Organizers said the event is a way to give everyone the chance to experience art.

"We also want to expose under served populations to the arts. And so we're doing that by bringing art outside of the four walls of museums and buildings and bringing it out into the community where people wouldn't normally have the opportunity to see art in such a unique way," said Sherrell Byrd.

