News to know for Friday

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

RECOVERING FROM HARVEY

As floodwaters receded and rescuers searched waterlogged neighborhoods for more potential victims, Houston officials began turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up cars - but also to the city's long-term recovery, which will take years and billions of dollars. Authorities raised the death toll from the storm to 39 late Thursday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said more than 37,000 homes were heavily damaged and nearly 7,000 were destroyed, figures that did not include the tens of thousands of homes with minor damage. About 325,000 people have already sought federal emergency aid in the wake of Harvey. More than $57 million in individual assistance has already been paid out, FEMA officials said.

MOODY AIRMEN HELP IN HOUSTON

Over 200 Moody Air Force Base airmen are involved in the search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The 170 airmen from the 23rd Wing arrived in Texas Saturday, and are working out of College Station. The airmen have two huge cargo planes and 3 pave hawk rescue helicopters working in the flooded regions of Houston. Moody spokespersons say their airmen have rescued more than 200 people, including infants, elderly, and sick. They have also recovered at least 40 pets so far.

MISSING MITCHELL CO. INMATES

According to Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, two inmates escaped from a work detail Thursday around 10:00 a.m. Michael Scott Hooks, from Macon, and Justin Wyatt McArdle, from Alabama, were last seen in Camilla on MLK Drive near the dumpster site. The men were out there picking up trash but then ran into the woods. They are not considered armed and dangerous.

SKYROCKETING GAS PRICES

Gas prices are skyrocketing in Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The storm has caused massive flooding across Southeast Texas, where Georgia gets most of its gas. The oil fields are still under significant flooding. And a Colonial Pipeline plans to shut down a key line that provides gas to the South. High water levels on the major roadways have made transporting gas from the area almost impossible. Drivers in Georgia said they are changing their budgets as the prices increase. The American Automobile Association said that it's hard to say just how long gas prices will be affected.

WALB'S MOST WANTED

Albany Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in a triple murder case. Police issued warrants against Shon Lamartras Mallory for the murders of three people who were shot to death June 27th inside a duplex of East Alberson Drive. Mallory is also wanted in connection to a shooting that same night that injured a man on McArthur Street. Police say Shon Mallory has made threats against law enforcement officers who attempt to arrest him. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

