Sumter Co. holds candlelight vigil for Charlottesville victims

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) -

Sumter County held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor the victims in Charlottesville and to proclaim that in Sumter County 'Hate has no home here.'

Community leaders wanted to gather and remember both the events in Charlottesville, and the two Americus police officers who were killed last December.

Residents sang songs and lit candles for the event.

