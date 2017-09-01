Sumter Co. holds candlelight vigil for Charlottesville victims

Albany Utility customers will now have more options to help out their fellow neighbors in need. The city said the update to the assistance program was not in response to the rate increase set to take place next year. Instead, the utility board found it as an opportunity to grow the fund and help more customers in need. On Thursday, the Albany Utilities Board approved an update to its Project Hope Program. HOPE stands for Helping Others Pay for Energy. "It's for our ...More >>
If you plan to be on a Georgia Interstate this weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation wants you to remember the numbers 511.
Sumter County held a candlelight vigil to honor the victims in Charlottesville and to proclaim in Sumter County "Hate has no home here."
Nearly 200 Moody Air Force Base airmen are involved in the search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Moody airmen are helping with rescue efforts in Houston, gas prices are skyrocketing as the Labor Day weekend begins, and more.
