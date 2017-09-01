Moody airmen help with rescues in Houston

Nearly 200 Moody Air Force Base Airmen are involved in the search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The 170 Airmen from the 23rd Wing arrived in Texas Saturday, and are working out of College Station.

The Airmen have two huge cargo planes and three Pave Hawk rescue helicopters working in the flooded regions of Houston.

Moody AFB said their Airmen have rescued more than 200 people, including infants, the elderly, and sick.

They have also recovered at least 40 pets so far.

The rescue operations are slowing some now because a lot of help has arrived--but the Airmen have been very involved.

