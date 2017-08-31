Albany-Dougherty victims voice concerns over Jan. storm recovery

Dozens of South Georgia victims are still recovering from the January storms.

And Thursday night, several of them spoke out, saying their insurance companies were taking advantage of them.

In the wake of Tropical Depression Harvey, city and county leaders held a community-wide town hall to let victims know there were resources still available and to hear their concerns.

"I'm really upset because this is our livelihood right now," one storm victim said.

One after the other, "I can't do it, I need some help," Albany-Dougherty storm victims shared their stories of how they're still struggling.

"I've paid insurance for 30 years. Why do we pay premiums when we need help we can't get help," another victim said.

Seven months after the deadly storms ravished much of Southwest Georgia, senior citizen Kaywood Moses Jr. was one of many looking for answers.

"My wife is sick and I am too, but it's wrong," Moses explained.

He claimed that his insurance company refuses to pay what it takes to rebuild his home.

Moses said he's been trying to meet with the Insurance Commissioner but hasn't had any luck.

County Commissioner John Hayes organized the meeting after getting calls about property damage, contractor fraud, insurance issues, and the most disturbing to him was hearing about "folk who are really dealing with mental stress and real trauma emotional."

Commissioner Hayes said dozens of residents were still displaced.

"Hard way to gain knowledge about how to do something but unfortunately sometimes that's the way it comes," said Hayes.

He also said the city and county were prepared more than ever to deal with future storms, and the town hall was a step in that direction.

"I got more relief just coming to this meeting," said Moses.

Commissioner Hayes said he will be reaching out to the Insurance Commissioner's office to resolve residents' concerns.

For those who couldn't make the meeting, you can reach out to Hayes, Aspire Behavioral Health and Albany Relief organizations.

