Phoebe's buys $1M CT scanner, heart surgeries less invasive

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital spent $1 million to offer life-saving technology to patients battling heart disease.

The hospital recently bought the most advanced cat (CT) scanner for its Structural Heart Disease Program.

It takes high-quality 3D images of the heart and brain.

It also allows doctors to see any challenges they may face, making surgeries less invasive.

And doctors can detect the earliest signs of heart disease.

Before this technology, doctors' only option was open heart surgeries.

One cardiologist requested the technology a few months back, and he was eager to see how committed Phoebe staff were in pushing the program forward.

"The fact that we acquired the CT scanner so quickly and that we are moving forward with other procedures makes me feel very good, makes me feel very good with where I am and where we are going," Phoebe Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Pablo Rengifo.

Phoebe doctors explained the million-dollar CT scanner will combat Albany's problem with stroke and other heart conditions.

The hospital is the only one in Georgia south of Atlanta with the technology.

