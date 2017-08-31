Coffee edges out Ware Co. in Thursday night showdown - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coffee edges out Ware Co. in Thursday night showdown

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Coffee had a packed crowd in Jardine Stadium (Source: WALB) Coffee had a packed crowd in Jardine Stadium (Source: WALB)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

No player on Coffee High's roster had experienced a win over Ware County until Thursday night's 21-14 victory.

The Trojans snapped a 3-game skid in the rivalry series under the lights at Jardine Stadium.

Coffee's win improves their record to (3-0) an their all-time record in the series to (26-19)

Ware County fell to (0-2) with the road loss. 

Coffee has a bye week while the Gators will host Grady out of Atlanta next Friday night.

