Lee Co. to implement 20-year plan

Lee County commissioners and residents began work on their 20-year comprehensive plan Thursday evening.

Dozens of people voiced their opinion on how they want to create a better quality of life for the people of Lee County.

Many said focusing on economic development and more jobs was the biggest need. Other top priorities are recreation, education, and better public safety.

County leaders said their plans include building a new recreation center that will include a marina, ball park, green space, and center for the arts.

Commissioner Billy Mathis said they already have a good quality of life but are always striving to improve.

"People come to Lee County for quality of life and we're going to do whatever it takes and spend a little money and provide those things to the folks of Lee County," said Mathis.

The Department of Community Affairs requires every county maintain the 20-year plan, but it can be modified during that time.

