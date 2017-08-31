Lee Co. to implement 20-year plan

Dozens of South Georgia victims are still recovering from the January storms, and Thursday night, several of them spoke out, saying their insurance companies were taking advantage of them.More >>
Dozens of South Georgia victims are still recovering from the January storms, and Thursday night, several of them spoke out, saying their insurance companies were taking advantage of them.More >>
Phoebe doctors explained the scanner will combat Albany's problem with stroke and other heart conditions.More >>
Phoebe doctors explained the scanner will combat Albany's problem with stroke and other heart conditions.More >>
Dozens of people voiced their opinion on how they want to create a better quality of life for the people of Lee County.More >>
Dozens of people voiced their opinion on how they want to create a better quality of life for the people of Lee County.More >>
Girls Incorporated of Albany is looking for women to join their "Committee of 100", and help pave the way for young girls.More >>
Girls Incorporated of Albany is looking for women to join their "Committee of 100", and help pave the way for young girls.More >>
Big box store locations on busy Albany street corners sit empty, but realtors said another type of commercial building is growing in demand.More >>
Big box store locations on busy Albany street corners sit empty, but realtors said another type of commercial building is growing in demand.More >>