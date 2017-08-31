Valdosta's Highland Christian Academy makes room to expand

Principle Cobie Tomlinson showing off the new wing at Highland Christian Academy. (Source: WALB)

New beginnings are happening at Highland Christian Academy in Valdosta.

The school has a new principal as well as a new wing of classrooms.

Principal Cobie Tomlinson said that the school's expansion will help with program development.

Tomlinson said the school used to be housed at an old church, which limited the potential for growth.

Now, with more space, he hopes to fulfill the school's overall vision.

"Highland exists to come alongside parents," said Tomlinson. "We don't see ourselves as replacements of parents, but partners with them and we're partnering as we seek to bring up men and women who are discerning, articulate and Biblical rooted."

Tomlinson said Highland is one of the only schools in Georgia to have a Korean Program.

The school's enrollment is up by 35 students this year.

