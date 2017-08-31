Valdosta Fire Department's annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign kicks off

The Valdosta Fire Department's annual Fill the Boot campaign is well underway.

Money raised during this event will go to fight multiple sclerosis.

It will benefit children and adults who are affected by the disease throughout the Valdosta area.

The money will go towards research, specialized health care services and daily support for those dealing with multiple sclerosis.

Fill the Boot Coordinator Jasmyne Stanley said that without this event it would be hard to assist families in need.

“Without things like fill the boot and all the other programs that we run throughout the year, we wouldn't be able to fund anything or give our families a break,” said Stanley.

The campaign will be held for the next three days at the Walmart Supercenters on Norman Drive and Perimeter Road, and at the Winn Dixie Supermarkets on Bemiss Road, Madison Highway and North Ashley Street.

On Friday, the campaign will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday September 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

