Bainbridge students donate snack money to Harvey relief fund

For two days in a row, a Bainbridge middle school class has donated its snack money to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Students said they have a new classmate who was living in Houston when the storm hit.

They said that is part of what encouraged them to come together for a good cause.

"We think this is a good thing because we are actually giving back to the community," said one student.

"Small things make a big difference," explained another classmate.

"I feel sorry for them, the water was like all the way up to their knees," said a third student.

The students gave enough money to purchase an entire pallet of bottled water for the bottled water drive.

