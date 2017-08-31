Leaders attend ribbon cutting for Cairo College and Career Academy

The new Cairo High School College and Career Academy has officially opened its doors.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle, several state representatives, and presidents from local colleges all attended a ribbon cutting for the new $3 million facility on Thursday.

The school will cater to a variety of career paths like nursing, or graphics and design.

The academy will also offer a new course called mechatronics.

Many people spoke highly about the new school and the opportunities it will bring to Grady County.

"What you're witnessing is a new system of public education and it's in line with what the industry's needs are. That's Important," said Cagle.

"And to those Syrup Makers that will graduate from the Cairo College and Career Academy, congratulations to you," said Technical College System of Georgia Gretchen Corbin.

Cairo High School is the first in the state to have its entire high school as a college and career academy.

