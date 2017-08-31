Bainbridge community packs semi trailer full of water for Harvey victims

It's taken only a couple of days for the Bainbridge community to pack a semi trailer full of bottled water.

The trailer is parked at the Flint Media SOWEGA Live headquarters on Scott Street.

So far it has gotten more than 700 cases of water.

The goal is to have the truck completely full by the end of the week.

Employees at the radio station said it's amazing to see the outpouring support from all the surrounding communities.

"We got a pretty good outpour from the community, within two hours we were over 350 cases of water," said Co-Host of the Sack Lunch Show Bradley Warren.

"We have had countless businesses throughout our community and individuals from Early county, Mitchell county, Grady County and Thomas County, all throughout South Georgia, come together," said Dustin Dowdy, Co-Host of the Sack Lunch Show.

Both the semi trailer and a driver were donated from the Early County Trucking Company.

The company plans to drive the loaded truck to Texas sometime next week.

