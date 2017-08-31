After 13 years of service: A Valdosta veteran continues to serve those in need

Tucker and Valdosta resident Brian Osborne take a photo after he donated to Tucker's cause. (Source: WALB)

When people walk by this Dewayne Tucker's truck, it looks like a regular dump truck. But what people don't know, is that it’s on a special mission to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Tucker is a veteran, who served his country for 13 years and is now taking his service to the next level.

He will be filling his truck with everything from water to diapers to drive to Texas on Monday.

“I'm a soldier and our job is to help people in need and even though I’m out of the military, I have an obligation to help the people that need help,” said Tucker.

Tucker's gesture is not a small one.

He purchased the dump truck for $10,000 just so he could donate. An expense that would be a heavy price tag for most.

Tucker said his children are why this mission is so important to him.

“The thought that I couldn't take care of my kid or any of my children, that affects me enough to make me say, 'Hold on a second.' If I can change the lives of one other person, to other people, ten, I want hundreds of people, I wanna be able to make this trip until the truck tears up” said Tucker.

Tucker said he wants to motivate others, he wants to be an example, especially to his son.

“When I look into my son's eyes and he sees me loading up a dump truck, taking it to Texas, then I hope that motivates him to say, 'You know what, one day I'm not going to let injustices happen to people,'” explained Tucker.

Brian Osborne saw Tucker's truck and felt the need to donate to his cause. He said he was truly inspired.

“It's really about America, it’s not race, religion or politics, it's just human beings and the devastation,” said Osborne.

Tucker will be spending the next three days collecting items to fill the dump truck until it's full.

If you want to help, you can contact him at (404) 736-7087.

