South GA drivers see hike in gas prices as Harvey hits Texas sources

Gas prices are skyrocketing in Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The oil fields are still under significant flooding.

And a Colonial Pipeline plans to shut down a key line that provides gas to the South.

High water levels on the major roadways have made transporting gas from the area almost impossible.

Drivers in Georgia said they are changing their budgets as the prices increase.

"It's very expensive with the gas as high as it is to have to come out of your pocket with a little more money when the gas is high like that," said Albany driver Willie McDaniels.

In parts of Texas the gas shortages are even worse.

The American Automobile Association said that it's hard to say just how long gas prices will be affected.

