Have a cup of joe with a Leesburg cop on Tuesday

Hot, fresh coffee at the U.S. 19 Hardee's in Leesburg. (Source: WALB)

The employees at the Leesburg Hardee's are preparing to brew lots of extra coffee for Tuesday. The restaurant will host the city's first 'Coffee with a Cop'.

Based on an idea first launched by a California police department, Leesburg's chief of police said he first learned about the program at a law enforcement conference.

'Well, with what is going on nowadays, this gives people a chance to talk with police one-on-one, meet in a friendly environment, sit down with us, tell us your concerns, and we can go from there with it," said Police Chief Charles Moore.

Officers with the Leesburg Police Department and the school resource officers will be attending.

Coffee with a Cop will be held on Tuesday, September 5, from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Hardee's on U.S. 19 in Leesburg.

The Hardee's operators said they are happy to participate.

'We are excited to be a part of it. These brave men and women in this community keep us safe, and anything we can do to open our doors for that sort of support is tremendous," said Director of Operations for Ponder Enterprises Jim Lutyens.

The public is invited to participate and enjoy a cup of coffee with one of Leesburg's officers.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!