Lee Co. science teacher receives Presidential recognition

A South Georgia middle school math and science teacher has returned from the nation's capitol after collecting a national presidential teaching award!

Lee County Middle School West's STEM Chair Brian Soash received the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators Monday.

Given by the Environmental Protection Agency, it recognizes outstanding kindergarten through 12th grade teachers that use creative techniques in their approach to environmental education.

Soash won in part for his 'The Future Depends On It' project involving Red Wolves.

'We have a genetics project that involves Chehaw, one of our amazing partners. It actually teaches the students not only about genetics, but genetics through a real world context, red wolves. There is only less than 300 left on the planet and Chehaw does a lot to help promote preservation of the species and education about them," said Brian Soash, Lee Co. Middle School West Science Teacher.

Soash has often gotten his students out of the classroom, taking a hands-on approach to learning.

Soash's award has earned him and his school $2,500 each in prize money to be used to further environmental education.

