Worth Co. students take a 'walk on the wild side', learn about conservation

Students from schools all across Worth County took a 'Walk on the Wild Side' Wednesday with the Georgia Department of National Resources.

Officials with DNR brought their eagle, barred owl and snakes to teach the students about the importance of conservation.

The DNR uses money from specialty car tags to give "critical support" to quail conservation and habitat conservation for rare species.

"When they buy one of these tags or when they renew it, which is critical each year, then that money, most of that money goes directly to support the animals and the wild places that they love," explained Georgia DNR Communications Specialist Rick Lavender.

Those tags are $25 more than standard Georgia tags.

Each of the four plates supports a different conservation effort throughout the state.

