Mother files police report after 4-year-old left on day care van

An Albany mother is upset after she said her 4-year-old daughter was left in a day care van on Tuesday.

Jacqueline Fleming said she got worried when her 4-year-old daughter wasn't brought home around her usual time Tuesday afternoon.

That's when she went up to the day care, Baby World, and found her child left in the van.

Fleming said she was relieved and is glad it wasn't extremely hot outside on Tuesday, but that her daughter is still recovering emotionally from the incident.

"She cries in her sleep every night. She says, 'The van, the van,'" explained Fleming. "I have to put her in the van with me. Just for her to calm down. And when she does calm down, she goes through the same stuff over and over."

In the meantime, Fleming has filed a report with the Albany Police Department and police said that they are investigating.

Fleming also said she is searching for a new day care.

Baby World released the following statement when asked about the incident:

While we are very remorseful and disappointed over this unfortunate incident, Baby World has provided quality day care services to our community for over thirty years. We have been responsible for safely transporting thousands of children to and from the center for decades. The child was left on the bus for less than an hour where she was found unharmed. This incident will not define the quality of care we have provided for children throughout our great city, and the contributions we have made in child development.

