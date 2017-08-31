The WALB Storm Tracker pays a visit to Tift County students

The employees at the Leesburg Hardees are preparing to brew lots of extra coffee for Tuesday. The restaurant will host the city's first 'Coffee with a Cop'.More >>
The suspect of a Dawson armed robbery is in the custody of the Terrell County Sheriff's Office.
Gas prices are skyrocketing in Georgia in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
A South Georgia middle school math and science teacher has returned from the nation's capitol after collecting a national presidential teaching award.
Students from schools all across Worth County took a 'Walk on the Wild Side' Wednesday with the Georgia Department of National Resources.
