The WALB Storm Tracker pays a visit to Tift County students

Marisol Griffis looks forward to teaching her students about weather every year since she is a weather enthusiast herself. (Source: WALB)

Fischer Adams is an aspiring meteorologist, he even checked out all of the library books behind him after today's visit. (Source: WALB)

The students learned about hurricanes, tornadoes and weather inside before seeing the storm tracker. (Source: WALB)

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton taught students what instruments are on a weather station. (Source: WALB)

Students at G.O. Bailey Primary School were given a special weather lesson Thursday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton took the storm tracker to the school.

Students from kindergarten through third grade learned how hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning form as well as what to do at home during severe weather.

Students also toured the storm tracker and asked questions, which was especially cool for an aspiring meteorologist.

"I really want to study weather and I want to see some neat storms that have never been see before," said student Fischer Adams. .

The morning wasn't just fun for students.

Ms. Griffis loves the weather and teaching it to her students.

"I definitely let them experience parts of the weather like using a rain gauge, watching the weather outside, monitoring what we see, We talk about it and watch a lot of videos. I try to make it as interesting as possible," said teacher Marisol Griffis.

If you want First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton to bring the storm tracker to your school, send him an email or a message on his Facebook page.

