Peanut Proud pitches in for hurricane victims

South Georgia's Peanut Proud is offering donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The non-profit organization said it will send one case of peanut butter for each $12 you donate.

If you would like to contribute, you can donate on the Peanut Proud Festival's Facebook page or on the Peanut Proud Festival website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!