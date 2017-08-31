Americus CEO collects donations for Harvey survivors

An Americus C.E.O. used Facebook to organize and collect necessities for Harvey survivors. (Source: WALB)

Daron Tyson, of Tystanic Travel, will send off two charter buses packed with donations. (Source: WALB)

The donations continue pouring in across Southwest Georgia, to help our neighbors in Texas and Louisiana.

An Americus CEO used Facebook to organize and collect necessities for Harvey survivors.

Daron Tyson, CEO and President of Tystanic Travel, said Thursday that he will send off two charter buses packed with water, toiletries, and canned food. Tyson said his experience with a recent flood led him to help.

"I saw how it impacted our community, families, kids, friends, loved ones. Some of our coworkers were impacted," said Tyson. "I knew how hard it was for us to get back to where we needed to be."

The buses will leave Friday at 3:00 p.m., and Tyson said the donations will be given to the Red Cross and FEMA, along with other organizations, to hand out.

You can donate up until then at 102 Highway 19 North in Americus, or by calling (229) 886-1196.

Here's a list of items he is collecting:

Canned goods

Diapers

Toothpaste

Soap

Toilet paper

Tissues

Paper towels

Water

Gatorade

Clothes

