Warrants out for 2 men accused of stealing ATVs

DCP took warrants out for two men accused of stealing ATVs from a Dougherty County business (Source: Dougherty Co. Jail)

Warrants are out for the arrest of two men, believed to have stolen John Deere Gators from a Dougherty County business.

Surveillance video of the burglary shows it happened at Wright's Turf Farm on the morning of August 12.

Dougherty County Police were able to recover the stolen ATVs. Police now have warrants out for Dontavious 'Chico' Canidate, 19, and William Jack Harrell, 26.

Both warrants are for three counts of theft by taking.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

