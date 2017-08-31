Warrants out for 2 men accused of stealing ATVs

The suspect of a Dawson armed robbery is in the custody of the Terrell County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The suspect of a Dawson armed robbery is in the custody of the Terrell County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A big project is underway in Sylvester to make the city's roads safer for pedestrians.More >>
A big project is underway in Sylvester to make the city's roads safer for pedestrians.More >>
Crews are making improvements to Jeffords Park in Sylvester.More >>
Crews are making improvements to Jeffords Park in Sylvester.More >>
We're hearing from the last two candidates to enter the Ward II Commissioner race for the city of Albany.More >>
We're hearing from the last two candidates to enter the Ward II Commissioner race for the city of Albany.More >>
Warrants are out for the arrest of two men, believed to have stolen John Deere Gators from a Dougherty County business.More >>
Warrants are out for the arrest of two men, believed to have stolen John Deere Gators from a Dougherty County business.More >>