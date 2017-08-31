Albany woman rescued from overnight arson

The Albany Fire Department responded to an arson fire at a duplex in the 500 block of Cordele Road just after 1:00AM Thursday.
They got inside, and found a woman overcome by smoke. She had no pulse and was not breathing.
Firefighters administered CPR to Tina Thomas, 48, and got her resuscitated, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Sam Harris, AFD's chief investigator confirmed that the fire started in the living room of the duplex, and was intentionally set.
It is being investigated as an arson, and details will be released when Harris completes his probe.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.