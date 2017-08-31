Albany woman rescued from overnight arson

The Albany Fire Department responded to an arson fire at a duplex in the 500 block of Cordele Road just after 1:00AM Thursday.

They got inside, and found a woman overcome by smoke. She had no pulse and was not breathing.

Firefighters administered CPR to Tina Thomas, 48, and got her resuscitated, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sam Harris, AFD's chief investigator confirmed that the fire started in the living room of the duplex, and was intentionally set.

It is being investigated as an arson, and details will be released when Harris completes his probe.

