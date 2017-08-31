2 arrested after Thomasville home invasion - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

2 arrested after Thomasville home invasion

Brandy Turner and Jeffery Tabb were arrested by the Thomas County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WALB) Brandy Turner and Jeffery Tabb were arrested by the Thomas County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Two people are behind bars for a home invasion that happened in Thomasville last week. 

Brandy Turner and Jeffery Tabb were arrested by the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

The home invasion happened last Tuesday.

According to a report, there were four people in the home at the time of the robbery, including a child.

Thomas County deputies said Tabb broke into the home and demanded money.

They said Tabb hit one of the people with a gun and the gun discharged.

Authorities said Turner was the getaway driver. 

Deputies identified Tabb through fingerprints.

Both suspects are charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, while Tabb is also facing charges of false imprisonment, attempted robbery and cruelty to children.

No one was injured in this home invasion. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

