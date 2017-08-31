Suspect in custody after Dawson armed robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DAWSON, GA (WALB) -

The suspect of a Dawson armed robbery is in the custody of the Terrell County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, the ABC Package Store on Highway 520 was robbed at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials said the suspect, who has not been named by officials, went into the store brandishing a handgun.

The owner of the store was working at the time, but no injuries were reported.

