Mitchell Co. High School on lockdown as search for inmates continues

The men were out there picking up trash, but then ran into the woods. (Source: WALB)

According to Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, two inmates escaped from a work detail Thursday around 10:00 a.m. (Source: WALB)

According to Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, two inmates escaped from a work detail Thursday around 10:00 a.m.

Michael Scott Hooks, from Macon, and Justin Wyatt McArdle, from Alabama, were last seen in Camilla on MLK Drive near the dumpster site.

In response to the search, Mitchell County High School went into lockdown mode.

The men were out there picking up trash, but then ran into the woods.

Deputies are out tracking and searching for them now.

They are not considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!