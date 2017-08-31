Mitchell Co. High School on lockdown as search for inmates conti - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Mitchell Co. High School on lockdown as search for inmates continues

Two men escaped from work detail (Source: GA DOC) Two men escaped from work detail (Source: GA DOC)
According to Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, two inmates escaped from a work detail Thursday around 10:00 a.m. (Source: WALB) According to Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, two inmates escaped from a work detail Thursday around 10:00 a.m. (Source: WALB)
The men were out there picking up trash, but then ran into the woods. (Source: WALB) The men were out there picking up trash, but then ran into the woods. (Source: WALB)
CAMILLA, GA (WALB) -

According to Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, two inmates escaped from a work detail Thursday around 10:00 a.m.

Michael Scott Hooks, from Macon, and Justin Wyatt McArdle, from Alabama, were last seen in Camilla on MLK Drive near the dumpster site.

In response to the search, Mitchell County High School went into lockdown mode.

The men were out there picking up trash, but then ran into the woods.

Deputies are out tracking and searching for them now.  

They are not considered armed and dangerous. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

