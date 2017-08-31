Albany Utilities approves update to financial assistance program

The Thomasville Police Department is warning people about a new scam.More >>
The Tifton Community Based Outpatient Clinic cut the ribbon one year ago. Dr. Donna Ammons, the Clinical Nursing Manager, said it’s proving to be a major asset for South Georgia veterans. “We serve a huge county and a huge need here in Tifton,” Dr. Ammons said.More >>
Georgia’s state insurance commissioner recommends homeowners buy flood insurance, a child was left in an Albany day car van, and more.More >>
A Dougherty County woman said she believes the school board goes into executive session too many times during their regular meetings and wants more information supplied to the community.More >>
Dougherty County officials plan to host a town hall meeting focused on fostering health, hope and recovery following the Southwest Georgia storms.More >>
