Albany Utilities approves update to financial assistance program

The Albany Utilities Board has approved a plan to update their H.O.P.E., or Helping Others Pay for Energy, Program. (Source: WALB)

The program assists customers who are going through financial hardship.

The update, which was approved Thursday, allows the city to facilitate the program through the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council.

Now, customers interested in donating to the program will have new options like a round-up option where they can choose to have their bill rounded to the nearest dollar and those additional cents will go towards the H.O.P.E. Program.

Utilities officials said this isn't for someone who just can't pay their bill. Although, through this council, customers can possibly receive additional help.

Customers will have to show documentation stating that they had to pay for an unexpected expense or that they were let go from their job.

Those interested in using the program will have to fill out a form.

For more information, you can call 229-883-8330.

