Editorial: DirecTv deadline is here

Today is the day DirecTV could drop this station from their lineup.

We have been working hard to keep WALB on their lineup, but the deadline is just hours away and DirecTV has refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.

That means local viewers are in danger of experiencing what millions of other DirecTV subscribers across the country already have, and lose access to their favorite local news and NBC and ABC programming on the DirecTV system.

Unfortunately, DirecTV has shown time and again, it’s willing to leave their customers in the dark.

Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list.

Starting TONIGHT at midnight on the DirecTV system, you could lose the local news and weather you rely on, plus syndicated programming, NFL and college football.

Remember you have choices: we are free over the air, at www.walb.com our free news and weather apps, and also available through other local providers.

Please click HERE for continuing updates.

