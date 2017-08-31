Sidewalk project underway in Sylvester

Crews were working on the sidewalks on Wednesday (Source: WALB)

A big project is underway in Sylvester to make the city's roads safer for pedestrians.

Crews are working to add sidewalks along Martin Luther King Drive/Highway 256. The sidewalks will extend from Pecan Street to Town Creek Drive.

It's a $180,000 project funded by SPLOST dollars and a GDOT LMIG grant.

Mayor Bill Yearta said the road sees a lot of pedestrian traffic, and some of those pedestrians have been injured.

In 2015, a man was hit and killed while walking along Highway 256.

Yearta said the sidewalks will give people a safe space to walk in hopes of preventing another accident.

"There are quite a few curves on the road and its really not safe for people to walk on the side of the road and the sidewalks will provide a safe avenue for people to travel," said Yearta.

"We got a lot of residents back over there in that area there so we want to make it safe for them. A lot of them walk down to the store and walk back downtown, so we definitely want to make it safe for them," said Councilman Larry Johnson.

This is an extension of an overall sidewalk project in the city. The first phase was completed a few years ago in the west side of the city.

Next, the city is looking at adding sidewalks on Isabella Street near the schools.

