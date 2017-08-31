Sylvester makes improvements to Jeffords Park

The city is also working to improve the park's drainage system (Source: WALB)

Crews were out working at the park on Wednesday (Source: WALB)

Crews are making improvements to a park in the heart of Sylvester.

The city is adding more trees and shrubbery to the Jeffords Park, Mayor Bill Yearta said. Crews also installed new bathrooms. The city is also planning to resurface the park's tennis courts at a later date.

City leaders are using FEMA funds to replace aging drainage structures that were damaged in the storm in January in the park. It's a $10,000 project, according to the city manager.

Yearta said the park sits in the middle of the city and they want it to be a centerpiece for visitors and residents.

"When people come through town, our train locomotive's there and everybody says 'go to the right of the train' or 'turn left at the train' so it's a very visible park in our community and we want it to be as beautiful as we can make it," said Yearta.

All of these improvements are being done just days before one of the city's annual events.

The Men United Club is hosting Kids Day in the Park on Saturday. The event will feature free food, free games and live entertainment.

It starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!