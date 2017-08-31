Most Wanted: Shon Lamartras Mallory

Albany Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in a triple murder case.

Police issued warrants against Shon Lamartras Mallory for the murders of three people who were shot to death June 27th inside a duplex of East Alberson Drive.

Mallory is also wanted in connection to a shooting that same night that injured a man on McArthur Street.

Police say Shon Mallory has made threats against law enforcement officers who attempt to arrest him. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!