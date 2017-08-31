Tifton VA Clinic to celebrate its first anniversary

The clinic held it's ribbon-cutting on August 31, 2016 (Source: WALB)

The Tifton Community Based Outpatient Clinic cut the ribbon one year ago.

Dr. Donna Ammons, the Clinical Nursing Manager, said it’s proving to be a major asset for South Georgia veterans.

"We serve a huge county and a huge need here in Tifton," said Dr. Ammons.

The clinic manager said the facility averages around 1,000 visits a month. Before the doors opened, veterans were having to go to other areas to receive treatment.

"Even if they were here in Tifton, the closest clinic that they could go to was in Valdosta, Albany, or Dublin," said Dr. Ammons.

The facility recently welcomed its third physician and a fourth one is in the works, which means the clinic will be able to help even more veterans.

"It hasn't been a huge challenge, but we like to get our veterans as soon as we can. We don't want them waiting," said Dr. Ammons.

As for the future, Dr. Ammons would like to bring in more specialty services, like podiatry and dermatology. And after the first year, she’s already looking at expanding the Tifton clinic.

"We've anticipated a little less veteran visits than we have had and we’ve almost exceeded that," said Dr. Ammons.

More space to serve those who’ve served us.

"It's just a no brainer. It’s what we've committed to do since they've taken care of us," said Dr. Ammons.

The Tifton clinic will host a special birthday celebration on September 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Community partners will be there to help celebrate and food will be provided.

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration.

