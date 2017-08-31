News to know for Thursday

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

FLOOD INSURANCE

With the flooding situation in Texas, Georgia's State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens recommends homeowners in the Peach State be proactive to protect against flooding. While some think having homeowners insurance will keep them covered, that is not the case. Hudgens said when it comes to your home or business it's better to be safe than sorry.

CHILD LEFT IN VAN

An Albany family was outraged after discovering their four-year-old girl was left in a child care van. Sally Johnson claimed her niece was left on Baby World Development Day Care Center's van Tuesday afternoon. Johnson said she's usually dropped off at home around 5:30 p.m. She claimed that staff told her the bus left at 4:43 p.m. and all the children were gone, and the bus was locked up. Johnson said they eventually found the child unharmed and still in the van.

CORDELE HOMICIDE SUSPECT ARRESTED

Cordele Police reported Wednesday that a man is in custody in Florida, for a double homicide in Cordele last week. They said that Geoffrey L. Jones, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in West Palm Beach, Florida. Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victims as Shaquaveon M. Felder, 24, and Jacrro L. Odom, 35, both of Cordele. Cordele Police, GBI, and Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office, the Marshals Service all worked together to make this arrest.

THOMASVILLE FIRE EXTINGUISHER SCAM

The Thomasville Police Department is warning people about a new scam involving service tags on fire extinguishers. Police are asking business owners and employees in the Thomasville area to check their fire extinguisher tags immediately. If your tag looks like the one in the photo in this story you may be a victim of the scam. If you think you have been scammed, you are urged to contact Tim Connell at the Thomasville Fire Department as soon as possible. His number is (229) 227-4099.

Watch Today in Georgia at 5 and 6 a.m. for these stories and more.

Mobile users: You can stream Today in Georgia by tapping "Watch WALB live" in the app or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!