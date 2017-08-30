Albany family outraged after 4-year-old left in childcare van

An Albany family was outraged after discovering their four-year-old girl was left in a child care van.

Sally Johnson claimed her niece was left on Baby World Development Day Care Center's van Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson said she's usually dropped off at home around 5:30 p.m.

By 6:30 p.m. Johnson began to worry and went to the daycare looking for her.

She claimed that staff told her the bus left at 4:43 p.m. and all the children were gone, and the bus was locked up.

Johnson said they eventually found the child unharmed and still in the van.

She doesn't fault Baby World but the driver who left her.

"I'm faulting that bus driver for not checking his van. Because luckily God was with us that it wasn't as hot and humid as it has been," said Johnson.

Johnson filed a police report with Albany Police Department.

She asked Baby World staff to change their procedures so it doesn't happen to another child.

We reached out to the director, Alma Noble, and was given this statement:

While we are very remorseful and disappointed over this unfortunate incident, Baby World has provided quality day care services to our community for over thirty years. We have been responsible for safely transporting thousands of children to and from the center for decades. The child was left on the bus for less than an hour where she was found unharmed. This incident will not define the quality of care we have provided for children throughout our great city, and the contributions we have made in child development.

Baby World staff also told us the bus driver was fired, and they were putting more procedures in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.

