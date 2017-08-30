Insurance commissioner encourages purchasing flood insurance

With the flooding situation in Texas, Georgia's State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens recommends homeowners in the Peach State be proactive to protect against flooding.

Hudgens encourages the people of Georgia to purchase flood insurance.

He said when it comes to your home or business it's better to be safe than sorry. With a flood insurance policy, it doesn't go into effect until 30 days after purchase.

While some think having homeowners insurance will keep them covered, that is not the case.

"When you have these events, your homeowners insurance will not cover your house. You've got to have flood insurance if water comes up into the house from off the ground," said Hudgens.

Hudgens pointed out that having a flood insurance policy isn't all that expensive. The average rate is about $700 per year.

He encourages homeowners to check with their insurance agent on what policy is right for you.

