Albany State University to host community pep rally

Albany State University will host a community pep rally Thursday evening at the ASU Coliseum to get ready for their season opening football game against Valdosta State.

ASU is inviting everyone to come out and show their support and Ram Pride for all of ASU's fall sports teams.

Fall sports include football, volleyball, men's and women's cross country and soccer.

The pep rally will feature the Rams marching band and ASU cheerleaders.

Mr. & Miss ASU will be in attendance and hope this will bring more community support for the school.

"Albany State University is not just a college but it's a part of Albany, Georgia too. We want them to feel at home just as this is our home," said Wanesia Francis, Miss Albany State University.

Students will also premiere the new "Gold Rush" student spirit section.

The Rams and the Blazers game kickoffs at 7 Saturday night. The pep rally will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

"This pep rally is going to boost their spirit and prepare them to have a really great year. What better way to kick off a great year then have the whole community here supporting us as well," said Santo Nina, Mr. ASU.

