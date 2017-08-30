Woman concerned by number of school board executive sessions

A Dougherty County woman said she believes the school board goes into executive session too many times during their regular meetings and wants more information supplied to the community.

The school board said they are doing exactly what the law requires.

Diana Brown said after Wednesday's Dougherty County School Board meeting that she was very concerned it ended after another executive session meeting which is when board members go into a private room.

Georgia law said they should go into executive session when discussing pending litigation, personnel matters, or real estate dealings.

Brown said she feels the school board does it too much.

"I have been coming ever since the summer to the board meetings, " said Brown. "And they go into executive meeting, and then we go back in at 12 o'clock at the regular session meeting. They approve the agenda, it's over. We don't know what they discuss in executive meeting."

Dougherty County School Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said Wednesday's executive session was dealing with pending litigation. The board chair has to recommend the session, and the board vote to approve.

All board members signed an affidavit that has to be submitted explaining the reason for the executive session, which is kept on file.

Sumner says he is not aware if Brown has expressed her concerns to the school board.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!