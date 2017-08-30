Fire extinguisher scam has Thomasville police warning businesses

The Thomasville Police Department is warning people about a new scam.

It involves service tags on fire extinguishers.

Police are asking business owners and employees in the Thomasville area to check their fire extinguisher tags immediately.

If your tag looks like the one in the photo in this story you may be a victim of the scam.

If you think you have been scammed, you are urged to contact Tim Connell at the Thomasville Fire Department as soon as possible. His number is (229) 227-4099.

