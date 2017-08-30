Albany community continues fight against violence

The group is working with others (Source: WALB)

More Community groups are being formed, dedicated to decreasing violent crime in Albany.

Members of one organization called the M.O.V.E.R.S. said they're collaborating with other groups to solve the violent crime problem.

M.O.V.E.R.S. held a conference call late last month with city, county and state leaders.

As a result, they said they've begun working with other groups like Stop the Violence, the Brothers and Sisters and local governments.

Member David Milliner said the conference call allowed all to come together and share ideas.

"It was a springboard to launching into some of these meetings we were having already to partner with each other," Milliner said. "The ones who got on the call and the ones who weren't, we're now working together in some kind of way. That's the whole concept."

Milliner said the organization plans to continue hosting events that seek community input about violence.

