Southeastern blood donations sent to Houston

Continued flooding and destruction are making it difficult for Texas hospitals to keep the blood supply needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

OneBlood officials said collection centers near Houston have not been able to bring in enough blood through local events like blood drives.

So, they're depending on resources from other regions. The non-profit blood collection organization that serves Georgia and some of its surrounding states, has stepped in.

A spokesperson said it's possible that blood you've donated recently, could end up at hospitals in Houston or replenishing the supply in the Southeast.

The organization has sent nearly 300 units of blood to the ravaged Texas area over the past several days.

"If you don't know your blood type, that's not a problem," Spokesperson Pat Michaels said. "We will take everyone who can help. We do not know how long this is going to keep going on. We're ready to help for as long as they need it and if things get better for them. Then, we'll stop sending blood to them."

Michaels said OneBlood ensured it was meeting its blood commitments to hospitals in Georgia and the surrounding states it serves before sending donations to Texas.

You can find out how you can help by visiting the OneBlood website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!