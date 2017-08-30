Dougherty Co. town hall aims to help storm victims

Storm damage on Holly Drive from January (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County officials plan to host a town hall meeting focused on fostering health, hope and recovery following the Southwest Georgia storms.

Organizers said attendants can get resources from FEMA, first responders, Aspire's Georgia Recovery Project Crisis Counselors and Albany Relief & Recovery.

It's a community-wide event organized by Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services and District Two Commissioner John Hayes.

The town hall will be held Thursday night from 6 to 7: 30 at the Dougherty County Government Center on Pine Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!