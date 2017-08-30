4C Academy gets approval for final phase of construction

The Dougherty County School System approved the last and largest phase of construction for the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy Academy on Wednesday.

The final phase focuses on the media center, cafeteria and science labs.

Right now the 4C Academy already has students taking classes in the first three phases.

"Quite a bit of work, but we just got approval for phase four. We've already occupied phase one through three. Holding classes there and they're going well. And we're able to do our construction work without any conflict with them," said Facility Services Director for DCSS Bob Fowler.

Fowler said they plan to be finished with phase four by January, just in time for the start of the new semester.

