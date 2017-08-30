New Pataula Charter School building opens in Edison

The Patuala Charter School in Edison is ready to welcome students.

Officials cut the ribbon on their new 85,000 square foot facility Wednesday morning.

For the last eight years, the school has operated in modular buildings.

Patuala has about 600 students enrolled from pre-K through 12th grade.

Superintendent Kylie Holley said the key feature this facility brings is large rooms in each wing for students to join together.

"We call it a 'collaboratory' because we're project based learning. Students do a lot of hands on and cooperative learning. This is a place where they can all come together, get on the floor, get at the tables and work together," said Holley.

The school will have an open house Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come out and tour the building.

Students will start classes on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!