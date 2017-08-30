Humane societies donate supplies for pets displaced by Harvey

More than 10 bags of dog food have been donated in Moultrie for Texas animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

A shelter in South Florida stepped up to take in 60 animals that were left behind during the storm.

Several shelters in South Georgia have started a donation drive to collect supplies for these animals.

Moultrie - Colquitt County Humane Society employees said they want to help in any way they can.

"People love their animals. They love to help, they love their animals, that's what we have found within our community here. So to request this for animals in another state it's wonderful to see people step up and help out," said Dawn Blanton, Moultrie Humane Society.

You can drop off donations until Saturday at the Thomasville, Mitchell County, Moultrie, and Valdosta Humane Societies.

The group is looking for pet food, flea medicine, and any other pet supplies you can bring.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!