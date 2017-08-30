Thomas Co. volunteers pack bags for Backpack buddies

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Volunteers in Thomas County are busy packing meals for students with food insecurities.

This is done through an organization called BackPack Buddies.

The group meets each week at the Thomas County School Board building.

Thomas County students and local volunteers spend their Wednesdays serving the community, making sure students with food insecurities have meals for the weekend.

This year they are in a brand new building, allowing them to serve more students.

"Last year the board of education took SPLOST funding and completely renovated this space for us. We have more wall space, more general area, and storage space in the back," said Tracy Zolt, Coordinator.

Volunteers said what started six years ago with packing 10 bags is now a full blown operation, packing an average of 300 bags each week.

Ten pounds of food, tied up in a plastic bag means more than these volunteers will ever know to the local families who receive them.

"They have school lunches and school breakfast but on the weekend they don't have access to the food. They might get a meal but they don't know where that next meal will come from," said Zolt.

Once packed, the bags are loaded up into teacher's cars and distributed to students throughout the county's six schools.

As this group said 'Hunger doesn't take the weekend off'.

"We're thrilled about this new year in our new space, and what the Lord has in store for us," said Zolt.

Each week there is a different group of students volunteers.

This week the Thomas County baseball team helped pack bags.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!