Fight caught on camera leads to charge against Dooly Co. football player

A fight between two Dooly County High School football players was caught on camera Tuesday night.

Police said it happened on school property after football practice.

On Wednesday, Vienna Police Chief Cozie Ray said that his officers responded to Dooly County High School just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a fight.

Ray released video of the fight, that police said was between a 16-year-old football player whose name can't be released, and another football player, Jabaris Hicks, 17, who can be seen wearing a blue shirt in the video.

It is unclear who made the video.

"The juvenile called over Mr. Hicks to show him something on his cell phone," Ray explained about what is shown in the video. "Mr. Hicks was then struck in the head area, knocked to the ground and at that point in time, the aggressor then just continued to wail on him."

Other football players broke the fight up.

EMS checked Hicks out, but Ray said they did not take him to the hospital.

Police charged the juvenile, who has not been arrested, with battery. Ray said he turned the case over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

According to Ray, his investigation shows what could have led to the fight.

"The juvenile and Mr. Hicks possibly had ties with the same girl," he said.

Ray said the juvenile did not show up to school on Wednesday.

As of around noon Wednesday, Ray said he was working to get surveillance video from the school.

A court date will be set for the juvenile's charges to be brought in front of a judge.

It is unclear if any disciplinary actions have been taken against either student, or whether the students will play in the football game against Americus-Sumter High School on Friday night.

WALB News 10 reached out to Dooly County School's Superintendent multiple times on Wednesday but had not heard back as of 5:30 Wednesday evening.

