Fight caught on camera leads to charge against Dooly Co. football player

A fight between two Dooly County High School football players was caught on camera Tuesday night.More >>
A fight between two Dooly County High School football players was caught on camera Tuesday night.More >>
Two armed robbery suspects arrested in Thomas County are also suspected in several other counties, and in Florida, have been charged with crimes in Valdosta.More >>
Two armed robbery suspects arrested in Thomas County are also suspected in several other counties, and in Florida, have been charged with crimes in Valdosta.More >>
Six new tools will help Crisp County Sheriff's deputies get drunk drivers off the streets over the Labor Day weekend.More >>
Six new tools will help Crisp County Sheriff's deputies get drunk drivers off the streets over the Labor Day weekend.More >>
AAA and Bud Light will be offering the "Tow To Go" program in Georgia over the Labor Day holiday weekend.More >>
AAA and Bud Light will be offering the "Tow To Go" program in Georgia over the Labor Day holiday weekend.More >>
100% oxygen is helping heal difficult-to-treat wounds for diabetic patients in South Georgia.More >>
100% oxygen is helping heal difficult-to-treat wounds for diabetic patients in South Georgia.More >>