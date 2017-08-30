Pelham tests new weather siren

If you live in Pelham you may have heard a strange noise Tuesday afternoon.

The city staff said they were testing the new weather siren.

The system was put in earlier this month and was tested out on Wednesday for the first time.

City staff is asking residents on Facebook to comment where they were located when they heard the siren go off.

