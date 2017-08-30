Senator Isakson awarded at Valdosta Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Valdosta Chamber of Commerce held its annual Federal Legislative Luncheon on Wednesday with special guest, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.

Isakson spoke about business issues affecting Lowndes County and Valdosta areas.

Those issues ranged from military issues at Moody Air Force Base to healthcare.

He also spoke from a personal standpoint about being financially prepared for the future within his family.

He advised other families to do the same.

Isakson also shared his thoughts about the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"Houston and the surrounding counties in Texas are in big trouble," said Isakson. "This is a record storm. It's not a time to argue about whether or not we're going to help, we're going to help and do everything we can to bring them back. We did it with Katrina, We did it with Sandy, We've done it since I've been in Government."

Senator Isakson was also presented with the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

